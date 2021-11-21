Swedish gymnast ranks first in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Swedish gymnast Lina Sjoeberg scoring 70.900 ranked first in double mini-trampoline at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

US gymnast Shelby Nobuhara (70.000 points) ranked second while Spanish gymnast Melania Rodriguez (69.600 points) ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).