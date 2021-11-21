Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Chinese gymnast Langyu Yan scoring 61.825 ranked first in individual trampoline jumping program among men at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Japanese gymnast Ryusei Nishioka (60.620 points) ranked second while Belarus gymnast Oleg Ryabtsev (60.385 points) ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.