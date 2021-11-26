Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finalists in the program of synchronized trampoline jumping for women in the 13-14 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The following gymnasts reached the final: Maria Kutlakayeva and Nadezhda Chernysheva (Russia), Lina Uljee and Thalissa Wijkstra (Netherlands), Isabella Pensano and Leah Edelman (US), Yuka Tsuzuku and Yume Yokoishi (Japan), Maria Marсante and Clara Vasconcelos (Brazil), Maia Bochoridze and Ana Lapiashvili (Georgia), Liska Hirsch and Nikola Volska (Germany), Clementine Gatto and Julinу Hesse (France).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.