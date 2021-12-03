Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution No. 1 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
Nineteen people were released from correctional institution No. 1 of the Penitentiary Service within the framework of the act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, marked on November 8, the Head of the Department for Human Rights and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice Aynur Sabitova said, Trend reports.
Will be updated
