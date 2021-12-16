Azerbaijan confirms 984 more COVID-19 cases, 1,748 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,748 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 680,060 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 582,243 of them have recovered, and 8,149 people have died. Currently, 17,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,440 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,718,629 tests have been conducted so far.