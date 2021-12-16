Azerbaijan confirms 984 more COVID-19 cases, 1,748 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 984 new COVID-19 cases, 1,748 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 680,060 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 582,243 of them have recovered, and 8,149 people have died. Currently, 17,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,440 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,718,629 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO)
Russian companies presented proposals for participation in works in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - deputy PM