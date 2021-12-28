Medicine from COVID-19 cannot substitute vaccine – Azerbaijani acting health minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The medicine from COVID-19 cannot substitute the vaccine, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec. 28.

Musayev said that there are early and later stages of COVID-19.

“There is the increased morbidity in the early stage, medicine is taken to prevent it,” he added. “The patients need oxygen therapy at a the later stage. New medicine is envisaged ro be used at an early stage."