Prosecutor General's Office talks details of serviceman hitting mine in liberated Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

On January 2, at about 17:00 (GMT +4), information was received that a serviceman of the military unit of the Kalbajar region, Yusif Einiyev, was wounded as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

It was established that a serviceman underwent traumatic amputation of the lower third of his left leg as result of the injuries in explosion.

Currently, the fact is being investigated in the Kalbajar military prosecutor's office.