Azerbaijan confirms 359 more COVID-19 cases, 263 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 359 new COVID-19 cases, 263 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 629,085 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 608,777 of them have recovered, and 8,529 people have died. Currently, 8,779 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,261 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,010,761 tests have been conducted so far.