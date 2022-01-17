Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Some six people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to two citizens, the second one - 0 and the booster dose – four citizens.

İn total, up until now, 11,672,089 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,200,330 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,714,478 people - the second dose and 1,757,281 people booster dose.