Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling kick off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling started on January 29, 2022 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes will perform in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

The competitions can be observed at www.gymtv.online.