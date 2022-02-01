Omicron strain test has no clinical relevance for COVID-19 treatment - Azerbaijani agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI) and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Unions (TABIB) issued a joint statement, Trend reports.

“In recent days, there have been reports that some private laboratories are offering two tests to people applying for COVID-19 testing. Employees of private laboratories inform that the first test is necessary in order to establish whether a citizen is infected with coronavirus, and the second is important for determining the presence of the Omicron strain. As a result, the applicant has to pay for the second test as well," the statement stated.

The statement notes that the treatments for COVID-19 are the same and do not depend on the COVID-19 strain. The second proposed test has no diagnostic or clinical value for treatment.

According to the statement, the symptoms of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19 are often similar to the symptoms of SARS-CoV-2. When they appear, a person should first contact the clinic at the place of residence, or the family doctor.

Studies have shown that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous strains of coronavirus.

“Therefore, health authorities are calling the population to vaccinate with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or inject a booster (third) dose of the vaccine five months after the full vaccination,” the statement said.

According to Decree No. 419 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic the “COVID-19 vaccine certificate” expiring after six months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine will not be valid from February 15.