Azerbaijan to open another ASAN Service Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Another ASAN Service Center will be opened in Azerbaijan’s Baku city this year, Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev added that a new ASAN Service center will be opened in the Narimanov district of Baku.

“The services of this ASAN Service Center will be available to all citizens regardless of the place of registration,” Mehdiyev said.