Omicron COVID-19 infections increase, whereas death rates remain unchanged in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The high rate of infection with the Omicron strain of coronavirus is recorded in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world, Representative of the World Health Organization to the Republic of Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, the same measures should be taken in the struggle against the Omicron strain of coronavirus as against other varieties of the virus.

"I call on the unvaccinated people to get vaccinated. The infection statistics are quite high, however the disease is predominantly mild. There is no increase in the number of deaths. Following Omicron, new COVID-19 strains may appear. The government may decide to introduce certain restrictions," Harmanci said.

She also noted that WHO and UNICEF are in favor of keeping schools open.