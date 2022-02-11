Azerbaijan proposes to provide some benefits to war vets in labour field
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
The new draft amendments to the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan provide for several benefits to war veterans, Chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service Fuad Heydarov said, Trend reports.
"In accordance with the changes, if it is necessary to dismiss workers with the same professional skills, the employer will have to keep the war veteran employed," Heydarov said.
According to him, it is also envisaged to enshrine the right to grant special leave to war veterans in Article 130 of the Labour Code.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World's leading companies developing "smart" city and village concepts in Azerbaijan - adviser to minister
Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan plans to build new line through Zangazur corridor from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, and from there to Turkey and Iran - President Ilham Aliyev
Construction of five hydropower plants on liberated lands to be completed this year - President Ilham Aliyev
Last year, our economy grew by over 5%, while industrial production in non-oil sector increased by about 20% - President Ilham Aliyev
International flights operating on daily basis in India, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries