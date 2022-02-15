Azerbaijan continues investigating crash of military helicopter of State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan continues investigating the incident related to the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service on November 30, 2021, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Avazov added that the helicopter crashed due to the negligence of the pilots.

“Our main goal is to reveal other violation of the law within this criminal case,” head of the Investigation Department said. “A final decision on this case has not been made yet.”

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured on November 30.