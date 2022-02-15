Azerbaijan determining procedure for accepting donations by religious organizations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The religious organizations will be able to accept donations through bank cards and e-payment systems in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is envisaged by the bill on changes to the law "On freedom of religion", which was discussed in the second reading on February 15 at the plenary session of the parliament.
According to the changes, religious structures will be able to appeal for voluntary donations, as well as receive these donations in cash or through bank cards, e-payment systems or via the internet.
Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.
