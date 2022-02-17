Azerbaijan restores road traffic on big avenue in Baku - State Traffic Police

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The traffic jam occurred on Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Azerbaijan’s Baku city because the roads of the avenue were blocked by trucks, Chief Inspector of the Baku State Traffic Police Department, Araz Asgarli said in response to Trend’s request.

Asgarli said that the roads have already been unblocked.

“Presently, the traffic police officers are taking measures to regulate the road traffic,” the chief inspector said.

Drivers of four trucks blocked the road in the Narimanov district of Baku on February 17 morning, as a result of which the traffic jam occurred on Heydar Aliyev Avenue.