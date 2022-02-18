Azerbaijan shares information about people injured during mine explosion in Tartar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
By Samir Ali - Trend:
One of the two people injured as a result of the mine explosion during the repair of a road in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, after receiving first aid, went home, the Tartar District Central Hospital said in response to Trend’s request.
Other injured is being treated by doctors, his condition is satisfactory.
The incident occurred on February 18 in the territory in which the mine clearance operations were not carried out.
The corresponding structures are investigating the incident.
