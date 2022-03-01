Train from Kyiv planned for Azerbaijani citizens - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

On March 2, 2022, at 12:00, the train will depart from the Kyiv railway station to Mogilev-Podolsk. The train is designed for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who face danger while in Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ukraine.

It is also reported that there will be no need to purchase tickets for the train as everyone wishing to board it will be allowed to do so.

The address of the railway station is Vokzalna Ploshad 1.

Given the emergency situation, it is recommended to be at the station 1.5-2 hours before the departure of the train, to carry the most needed personal belongings.

Upon reaching the destination, citizens are expected to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova can be contacted regarding any issues that may arise:

+373 781 81 361

+373 789 91 849

+373 222 32 277