Another group of Azerbaijani truck drivers evacuated from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Additional group of Azerbaijani truck drivers has been evacuated from Ukraine, press secretary of Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), Ruslan Eldaroglu told Trend.

Some 12 Azerbaijani trucks moved out from Odessa to Moldova in the morning of March 2, he added.

"Trucks will follow the route Moldova-Romania-Bulgaria-Turkey as a result of negotiations held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and ABADA with the relevant agencies. Azerbaijani embassies in these countries were informed about the evacuation. Relevant operation was done for making easy this procedure," Eldaroglu said.

ABADA provided these trucks with fuel, he said.

Evacuation process of drivers of several trucks from Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine at the next stage is also planned, head of the press service said.