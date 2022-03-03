Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, performing as part of the women's group, demonstrated the tempo exercises as part of the first day of the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

The women's group scoring 25.650 holds the 14th intermediate place. Azerbaijani gymnasts will demonstrate the balance exercises on March 4.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair - Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair - Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age category.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age category.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.