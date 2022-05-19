Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has detected 10 new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,695 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,936 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,964 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,865,181 tests have been conducted so far.