Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Some 2,720 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 388 citizens, the second dose to 344, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,788 citizens. Some 200 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,726,166 vaccine doses were administered, 5,348,193 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,219 people - the second dose, 3,282,722 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,032 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.