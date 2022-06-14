Azerbaijani serviceman dies following accident in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has spread information about the death of a soldier in Kalbajar district, Trend reports via the office.

Based on the information from the Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office, serviceman of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s military unit Private Riyad Aliyarov has died as a result of an electric shock.

The incident happened on June 13, 2022.

The officials of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, gathered evidence.

The Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office continues investigating the case.