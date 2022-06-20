Azerbaijan removes quarantine ban on gathering in public places in groups of more than 10 people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The requirement to prohibit the gathering of persons (with the exception of close relatives, that is, parents, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters) in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, in parks, and other places is removed from June 21, 2022, says the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions, Trend reports.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) September 1, 2022, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and its possible consequences.