Two Azerbaijani citizens extradited from Russia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Two Azerbaijani citizens have been extradited from Russia, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

On the basis of a petition from Azerbaijan's Office, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia adopted decisions to extradite Azerbaijani citizens Gunduz Hasanli and Elnur Shahsuvarov in accordance with the Convention on legal aid and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases, dated January 22, 1993.

According to the Office, the criminal case initiated by the Shirvan city Prosecution Officegave grounds for suspicion of Gunduz Hasanli, who worked as a sales representative in the Shirvan city branch of Bollug LTD LLC, of ​​embezzling funds from the sale of food products. Hasanli was brought to justice under Articles 179.2.3 and 179.2.4 of the Criminal Code, as on November 6, 2021 a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him, he was put on the international wanted list. Gunduz Hasanli was detained on March 21, 2022 in Russia's Moscow city and arrested.

Furthermore, grounds were established for suspecting Elnur Shahsuvarov of fraudulently misappropriating someone else's property. In this regard, a criminal case was initiated in the Sumgait City Police Department under Article 178.3.2 CC. Shahsuvarov was put on the international wanted list and detained on October 21, 2020 in Russia's St. Petersburg city and arrested.

On June 24, Hasanli and Shahsuvarov were extradited from Russia to Azerbaijan, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.