Azerbaijan confirms 63 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijan has detected 63 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,827 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,703 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 405 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,967 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,989,636 tests have been conducted so far.