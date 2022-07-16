Azerbaijani gymnasts return from US with bronze medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Members of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, who took part in the XI World Games in the US city of Birmingham (Alabama), returned to their homeland, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, which included Aykhan Ahmadli, Rauf Hajiyev, Nigar Mir Jalalli, Nazrin Mustafayeva, Madina Mustafayeva, Sanan Mahmudlu, Hadija Guliyeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, won a bronze medal in the competition in the aerodance program.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, their colleagues, as well as family members and close relatives.

Upon arrival at home, the Head Coach of the Azerbaijani National Team in Aerobic Gymnastics Marian Kolev shared his impressions of the past competitions with media representatives.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who supported our team. The competition started a little difficult, but ended for us with a good result - the Azerbaijani team won bronze," Kolev said. “I’m proud of our team. Its members trained hard and demonstrated at the World Games in the US how to perform at the important competitions of the year.”

“Many thanks to the Gymnastics Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan for the opportunity to take part in the World Games," the coach added.

The gymnast Madina Mustafayeva noted that the competition was interesting, and thanked everyone who supported the team.

"These were important competitions, and I’m glad that the team won a medal. We’ll continue to train hard to gladden our fans with good results in the future, as well," added Mustafayeva.