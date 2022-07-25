Azerbaijan completes first stage of resettling of population to liberated Aghali village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. First stage of resettlement of population to Azerbaijan’s Aghali village in liberated from Armenian occupation Zangilan region has been completed, Trend reports.

Aghali village is built on the basis of the ‘smart village’ concept.

The fourth group of citizens was resettled to Aghali from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron region, on July 25.

Another 10 families of 58 people will live in the houses provided to them in a newly built village with the most modern infrastructure.

Resettled families are former forced migrants who lived in difficult conditions in temporary settlements. Among them there are natives of Aghali-1, Aghali-2 and Aghali-3 villages.

According to the current legislation, former forced migrants can use the social protection measures established for them by the state for three years after their return to places of permanent residence.

A total of 41 families (201 people) resettled in four stages to Aghali village are provided with all the conditions created in accordance with the concept of a ‘smart village’.

The resettlement of the population to Aghali village is the first step in the framework of Great Return.

This administrative territory united three villages before the occupation.

According to information, 40 families (154 people) lived in Aghali-1, 60 families (245 people) lived in Aghali-2, and 161 families (675 people) lived in Aghali-3.

A total of 41 families were resettled to Aghali village in four stages.