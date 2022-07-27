Person slandering Azerbaijani army sentenced to arrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Some users on social media have been spreading false information to undermine the image of the Azerbaijani Army and the measures were taken to confront this, press service of the General Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

In this regard, head of the jamaz.info website Fikrat Ibishbayli, head of the miq.az website Agil Alishov, Shirvan resident Elchin Ismail, Lankaran resident Ali Jabbarli, and Khachmaz resident Nurana Fataliyeva have been warned about the inadmissibility of similar situations in the future in accordance with Article 22 of the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office".

Furthermore, a criminal case has been initiated against Tofig Shahmuradov due to posting inappropriate information on his Facebook page under Article 388-1.1.1 (placement in the information resources or information-telecommunications network of information the dissemination of which is prohibited) of the Administrative Offenses Code, and in accordance with Article 24 of the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office", which was sent to Baku's Nizami District Court for consideration.

By the court's decision, Shahmuradov was sentenced to administrative arrest for one month.

While addressing media outlets and social media users, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan stated that the spread of unverified information is unacceptable and entails liability under the law.