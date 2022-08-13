Azerbaijan identifies measures to organize return of residents to Lachin, Zabukh, Sus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan has held meeting on implementation of President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions on organizing return of local residents to Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages of Lachin district, Trend reports via the committee.

According to the committee, at the meeting it was noted that thanks to the decisive policy of President, Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, heroism of valiant Azerbaijani Army, Armenia, having suffered a crushing defeat, was forced to return the Lachin district to Azerbaijan, including Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, without firing a single shot.

Following the instructions of the president, the preparation of the return of former internally displaced persons to these settlements is one of the important tasks.

Structural units of the committee were instructed to determine the number of residents of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages.

The units were also instructed to take the necessary measures to assess social status and employment opportunities of the residents, to inform the population, to speed up work on the solution of technical and organizational issues in connection with the resettlement and other tasks.