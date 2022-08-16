Azerbaijan opens tent-type stockyard, mobile laboratory in Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Food Security Agency (FSA) of Azerbaijan regularly carries out activities to protect the health of consumers in the country, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, in the capital and various districts of the country, the creation of stationary stockyards meeting modern standards is encouraged, and in territories where there are no stationary points, tent-type points are being created.

A tent-type stockyard and a mobile laboratory of the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety for conducting veterinary and sanitary examinations began to operate in Agali village of the Zangilan district. Besides, the agency staff carried out a veterinary examination of cattle and small cattle in Aghali village and conducted laboratory tests.

The open facilities are provided with the necessary equipment in accordance with modern requirements.