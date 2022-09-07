...
Azerbaijani minister informs about results of teacher certification

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. In total, 78 percent of teachers have successfully passed the certification, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said, while speaking at the September conference of education workers of Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that 2,978 teachers demonstrated high levels of performance in the first stage of certification.

"A total of 1,530 teachers scored 21-29 points. They will be supported and will take advanced training courses within one year," Amrullayev stated.

