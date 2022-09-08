Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A total of 1,326 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 342 citizens, the second dose to 181 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 692 citizens. As many as 111 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,869,566 vaccine doses were administered, 5,375,998 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,394 people – the second dose, 3,369,143 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,031 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.