Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army paying official visit to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An official visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to Georgia started on September 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, the meetings are scheduled to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as regional security issues.