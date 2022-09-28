Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army paying official visit to Georgia

Society Materials 28 September 2022 11:50 (UTC +04:00)
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army paying official visit to Georgia

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. An official visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to Georgia started on September 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As part of the visit, the meetings are scheduled to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as regional security issues.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more