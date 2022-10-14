Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation conducts coaching and referee courses for Special Olympics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The organization of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports conducts coaching (rhythmic gymnastics and 'Gymnastics for all' and referee courses (rhythmic gymnastics) from October 13 through October 16, Trend reports on October 14 citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Special Olympics is a global movement that organizes sports and recreation events and competitions for people with intellectual disabilities.

Theoretical and practical classes organized at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku are conducted by Sofia Bura (Greece), an international judge in rhythmic gymnastics, and a specialist in Special Olympics (rhythmic gymnastics and "Gymnastics for all").

According to her, she was extremely pleased that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation turned to her to conduct this course.

"I express my gratitude to the Federation for this opportunity. Socialization, and adaptation of special children is a very important topic. I want to express gratitude for the attention to this issue to the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva. Nine trainers take part in these courses. Participants of the course show great eagerness to study, gain new experience, and improve their knowledge in this area," Bura said.

At the end of the course, participants will be awarded certificates.