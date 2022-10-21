Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A total of 608 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 265 citizens, the second dose – 85 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 217 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,905,828 vaccine doses were administered, 5,388,125 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,495 people – the second dose, 3,384,553 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,655 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.