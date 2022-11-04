Azerbaijan unveils possible punishment length for Azerbaijan's former official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Former First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev was brought to justice under Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (large-scale embezzlement) during the operation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code envisages imprisonment for a term of 10 to 14 years. The law sets a seven to 12-year period of imprisonment for laundering a large number of criminal proceeds. In this case, the "large amount" means an amount exceeding 45,000 manat ($26,474).

Earlier, during the State Security Service's operation in the Ministry of Culture, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev, Chief of the ministry's Protocol Department Kamil Rzayev, Chief of the Technical Supply and Property Management Department Ilkin Nasibov and other officials were under investigation.

Pre-trial detention for four months constituting a preventive measure was chosen against Ilkin Nasibov at the Sabail District Court of Baku on November 3, 2022.

Furthermore, Elnur Aliyev was relieved of his duties as First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan following the presidential decree.