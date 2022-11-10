Nar congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory and Flag days! (PHOTO)

Attaching utmost importance to the glorious days of our history, Nar and the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. The glorious Azerbaijani flags were presented to the citizens on the occasion of 8th of November - Victory Day and 9th of November – Flag Day. The initiative was carried out at the central streets of the city with the participation of Nar and 200 volunteers from the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan. Click here to watch the images from the project, which our citizens welcomed with great joy and pride.

Note that Nar has implemented important projects under its corporate social responsibility strategy, aiming for the heroic soldiers and their children, who brought the joy of victory to the people of Azerbaijan, as well as the civilian population affected by military operations. For detailed information about the mobile operator's projects, please visit us at nar.az/projects.

UVOA - The mission of the UVOA is to support the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the volunteer movement in Azerbaijan, to achieve the transformation of volunteerism, which is close to our national and spiritual values and traditions, into the norm of everyday life. At present, the Union includes 23 volunteer organizations working on the territory of the country.