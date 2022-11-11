Criminal case of eight defendants in "Tartar case" returned to prosecutor's office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The criminal case of eight defendants in the "Tartar case" has been returned to the Prosecutor's Office, lawyer Rasul Jafarov said, Trend reports on November 11.

The defendants are Natiq Guluzade, Nijat Rzayev, Zaur Abdullayev, Veli Khalilov, Emin Ayibov, Yalchin Tarverdizade, Orkhan Babayev and Emil Aliyev have been returned to the Prosecutor's Office.

According to him, at the trial chaired by Judge of the Ganja Military Court Vugar Mammadov, a decision was made to terminate the proceedings.

By a court decision, the criminal case was returned to the Prosecutor's Office, which exercised procedural control over the preliminary investigation.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court earlier canceled the cassation decision on the "Tartar case" against 18 people and sent it for consideration to the court of appeal.

The investigation team led by the first deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan resumed criminal proceedings against several military personnel who served at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's military units in Tartar, Aghdam and Beylagan directions. Thus, since December 16, 2021, the team has conducted intensive investigations in all areas due to the fact that in May - June 2017, a group of servicemen of the above and other military units, in the absence of appropriate authority, in violation of the requirements of the criminal and degrading treatment, physical and psychological violence, resulting in death and other grave consequences.