Over thousand Armenia-manufactured landmines discovered in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Lachin districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A total of 2,728 landmines have been detected and removed by the Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units over the past four months, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry's statement on the discovery of Armenia-produced landmines in Azerbaijan.

Out of the overall number, 1,119 landmines were found in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, while 1,609 landmines were manufactured in Armenia in 2021 – in the Karabakh Economic Region.

"According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the minefield planted with 350 anti-personnel mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021 was discovered in the Sarybaba peak direction," the statement said.