Construction of hydroelectric power plants continues in Azerbaijan's Zangilan - official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The construction of four hydroelectric power plants continues in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan District Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports on November 26.

Hajiyev made the remark during a meeting on "Sustainable development and reintegration of liberated territories" organized by Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Foundation between representatives of leading companies which are donors and partners of the foundation, and the public representatives in Baku.

At the meeting an exchange of views took place on the role of business in the process of revival of Karabakh, the development of cooperation between business, society and government agencies in this area and on other issues.

Hajiyev noted that restoration and construction work in the liberated territories continues at a rapid pace, and major projects are being implemented.

