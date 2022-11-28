Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international competition (PHOTO)

Society Materials 28 November 2022 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold medals at international competition (PHOTO)

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijani gymnasts successfully performed at ‘The Fairy Korea’ international competition held in Seoul, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend on November 28.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises, which includes Nargiz Ramazanova, Fatima Mammadzade, Zahra Pashazade, Fidan Yusifzade, Sakina Ibrahimbayli and Leyla Aliyeva, won the gold medal in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as with five hoops.

The grace Leyli Aghazade won gold medals in the programs with a hoop and maces, a silver medal for the composition with a ribbon, and a bronze medal in the program with a ball.

