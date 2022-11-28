Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 20 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,245 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,996 of them have recovered, and 9,976 people have died. Currently, 273 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 652 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,371,423 tests have been conducted so far.