Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,385 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,148 of them have recovered, and 9,981 people have died. Currently, 256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,840 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,377,282 tests have been conducted so far.