Azerbaijanis of Germany hold support rally for compatriots' peaceful protest in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. A picket was held in Cologne in support of Azerbaijani ecoactivists peacefully protesting on Azerbaijan's Shusha-Khankandi road [located in Karabakh] against the ecoterror of Armenia, Trend reports.

The rally, organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis living in Germany, took place in front of the Cologne Cathedral.

Participants of the picket peacefully protested against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Azerbaijani territories, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, in particular the Gizilbulag and Damirli deposits, and drew the attention of the local public to Armenian environmental terror.

During the rally, the slogans "Put an end to the illegal exploitation of the natural resources of Azerbaijan!", "Stop the ecological terror by Armenia!", "Put an end to the illegal activities of the Armenian separatists!", "We demand an end to the use of the Lachin road for military purposes", "Lachin-Shusha-Khankandi road is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan" and others in English and German were chanted.