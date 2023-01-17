Azerbaijan, EU productively cooperate in social sphere - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) also productively cooperate in the social sphere, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the opening ceremony of the ‘Support to Pension Reforms in Azerbaijan - Phase 2’ EU Twinning Project, Trend reports.

Michalko noted that the EU supports the reforms carried out in the country.

"The twinning project will play a positive role in the functioning of the pension reform. In general, it provides for the development and application of practical measures to digitize the pension system in the country and improve the insurance and pension system based on actuarial models for its long-term development," the ambassador added.