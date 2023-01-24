Azerbaijan shares data on number of passengers on bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. A total of 506 trips have been carried out to Azerbaijan's Shusha and Aghdam since the beginning of such trips on January 24, 2022, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

During the noted year, the total number of passengers reached 21,015 people. Some 17,021 people visited Shusha. Of these, 11,905 people took the Baku-Shusha-Baku trip, and 5,116 people took the Ahmadbeyli-Shusha-Ahmadbeyli trip.

A total of 3,994 passengers traveled to Agdam throughout the year. Of these, 2,013 people took the Baku-Aghdam-Baku trip, and 1,981 people took the Barda-Aghdam-Barda trip.

The trips to the mentioned Shusha and Aghdam became possible, following Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war in 2020.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.