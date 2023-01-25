Azerbaijan confirms 42 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan has detected 42 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,780 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,459 of them have recovered, and 10,077 people have died. Currently, 244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,294 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,477,729 tests have been conducted so far.