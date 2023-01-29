Baku to host to European TeamGym Championships for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Baku will host the TeamGym European Championships for the first time on October 16-19, 2024, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee of European Gymnastics at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. This is going to be the first TeamGym European Championships that will be held in Azerbaijan.

This type of gymnastics has been developing in Azerbaijan since 2018. With the first participation of the Azerbaijani national team in the TeamGym European Championships in Portugal, this sports discipline was officially included in the activities of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

TeamGym is a team competition belonging to European Gymnastics. Being a non-Olympic discipline, TeamGym comprises performances on three apparatus: floor, tumble and trampet. Performances on each apparatus require effective teamwork and excellent technique with difficult skills in acrobatic and gymnastics elements. TeamGym competitions are divided into three sections: women, men and mixed teams.